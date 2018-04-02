Emergency preparedness app now available in Maricopa County

App features include information about evacuation routes, nearby shelters and emergency services available to you. It even gives you a list of go-kit supplies from the convenience of your phone. (Source: Maricopa County Emergency Management)

Just after the release of Text to 911 in Maricopa County, comes another quick and easy way to help keep Arizonans safe during an emergency.

Maricopa County’s Department of Emergency Management launched Monday the "Ready.Maricopa.Gov" app to help you create a plan to protect your loved ones in the case of a disastrous event.

“This will allow our residents to build their own family preparedness plan, and provide them with other vital information they can use during an emergency,” said Robert Rowley, director of the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.

App features include information about evacuation routes, nearby shelters and emergency services available to you. After answering five questions, it even gives you a list of go-kit supplies tailored to you and your family's needs from the convenience of your phone.

Just search Ready.Maricopa.Gov in the App Store or Google Play and download for free. This app is available in English and Spanish.

