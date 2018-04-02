Arizona food prices up 6 percent since the end of last year

Overall, the AFB survey showed that the total cost of these items was up $2.89 to $48.14, about six percent more than the fourth-quarter of 2017. (Source: niloo138 / 123RF Stock Photo)

If you’re noticing that prices on some basic grocery items have gone up since the end of last year, you’re not just imagining things.

According to the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation Market Basket Survey, of the 16 items they sampled, 10 of their prices increased, five decreased and one item’s price remained the same in the first-quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth-quarter of 2017.

"While we're in the new year looking back at last quarter's food prices, we're getting a pretty good gauge of what prices will do in 2018," said Arizona Farm Bureau's outreach director Julie Murphree. "We continue to encourage Arizona families to keep hunting for those bargains in our basics like your meats, fruits, vegetables, dairy and eggs to stretch your food dollars."

According to the survey, these are the items whose prices have increased:

Toasted oat cereal was the largest increase of 78 cents to $3.57 for an 8.9 oz. box.

Chicken breast has gone up 76 cents to $2.95 per pound.

Sirloin is up 61 cents to $7.39 a pound.

Orange juice went up 33 cents to $3.13 for a half gallon.

Ground chuck is up 31 cents to $3.45 a pound.

Apples went up 26 cents to $1.25 a pound.

Deli ham and whole milk each increased by 20 cents to $3.81 per pound of meat and $2.15 per gallon of milk.

Bacon, only increasing by 2 cents to $4.51 per pound

The lowest of all the price increases goes to white bread, which only went up by 1 cent to $1.14 for a 20-oz. loaf.

The prices that have decreased include:

The greatest price drop since last year are eggs, which dropped 24 cents to $1.69 a dozen.

Vegetable oil went down 17 cents to $1.59 for a 32-oz bottle.

Salad mix dropped 11 cents to $2.68 a pound.

Shredded cheese prices went down 4 cents to $4.70 a pound.

Flour prices dropped 3 cents to $1.83 for a five-pound bag.

The item whose price stayed the same from last year were Russet potatoes, at $2.30 for a 5-pound bag.

Overall, the survey showed that the total cost of these items was up $2.89 to $48.14, about six percent more than the fourth-quarter of 2017. However, compared to Arizona’s March 2017 first-quarter total of $49.16, this year’s first-quarter total is cheaper by about two percent.

For more information on the Arizona Farm Bureau and this year’s survey, you can go to www.azfb.org.

