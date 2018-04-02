Brush fire burning near Loop 202 freeway interchange

Brush fire burning Monday near the L101/L202 interchange in the east Valley. (Source: ADOT camera)

Smoke and flames from a brush fire near the L101 and L202 interchange. (Source: Arizona Dept. of Transportation camera)

Fire crews working on a field fire in the east Valley near the Loop 202 interchange with the Loop 101. Smoke from a field fire was seen for miles shortly after it was reported around 3 p.m. Monday.

Numerous fire crews were dispatched to the area on the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community just east of the freeway.

Firefighters from Scottsdale and Phoenix assisted with the effort to put it out. there are no reports of any structures threatened by the fire at this time.

