Naked dancing men arrested at Colorado river swimming hole

Mohave County Sheriff Officials arrested a two men over the Easter weekend after they were seen dancing naked on their boat at a popular beach spot along the Colorado River about 10 miles north of Lake Havasu City.

Sheriff deputies arrested Jason Michael Faust, 38 of Farmington California, and Robert Paul Yow, 37 of Campbell California, after witnesses saw them dancing naked on their boat Saturday at the swimming spot known as the 'sand bar'. Also on the boat with the dancing men were three children under the age of 15, said Mortensen.

A family that witnessed the men's expressive display told responding deputies that Faust and Yow became aggressive when they tried to remind the two about their public exposure. Undaunted, the dancing duo continued to expose themselves the the family.

Mortensen said neither of the two men acknowledged to deputies they knew children were around when they decided to strip and dance, with Faust claiming “It’s the lake, it’s just what you do.” When speaking to the deputies, Faust said he had been drinking since 7 a.m. that morning.

Faust and Yow were arrested and booked with felony indecent exposure.

