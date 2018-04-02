PD: Phoenix mom used Taser to get teen son up for Easter service

A Phoenix mother is facing a felony charge of child abuse after allegedly using a Taser on her 16-year-old son to get him up for church.

Police arrested Sharron Dobbins, 40, at her family’s Phoenix apartment Sunday morning.

According to court documents, Dobbins' other son, who is 17, and her 18-year-old nephew were in the room and saw it happen.

“Ms. Dobbins stated that she only sparked the Taser to get the kids up for church on Easter and that she never Tased anyone,” the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement.

According to court documents, Dobbins’ son “did not complain of any pain but had two small bumps on his leg where he stated he was Tased.”

During her initial court appearance, Dobbins said both of her sons are on probation. The 16-year-old, according to Dobbins, is on electronic monitoring.

“He has an ankle bracelet on,” she said. “He’s under my custody and everything.”

Dobbins, who cannot have contact with her son, was released on her own recognizance but subject to supervision by Pretrial Services.

Dobbins is due back in court on April 16 for a status conference followed by a preliminary hearing on April 20.