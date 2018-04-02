Arizona country singer ready to rock Country Thunder

It's going to be an exciting Saturday at Country Thunder because Arizona's own Matt Farris will be taking the side stage at 4 p.m.

Farris currently lives in Lake Havasu and travels the country putting on shows opening for the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Luke Bryan,

Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton Trace Adkins and Dwight Yoakam.

[RELATED: Country Thunder ready to roll into town]

But there was a point in Farris' life where a tragic shooting almost shut down his musical talents for good.

After high school, Farris moved to Flagstaff to attend Northern Arizona University and then to Phoenix where he became an emergency medical technician and firefighter, all while continuing to work on his music.

Then, on one tragic day he'll never forget, he got into an altercation with two men trying to steal his dad's truck.

The men pulled out a gun and opened fire. The bullet struck and went through Farris' dad and then struck Farris as well.

Thankfully, both survived.

It was at that point that Farris decided to jump into the music business with everything he had in his heart.

He formed a band with his dad and grandfather, who are both musicians, and they've never looked back.

Farris moved to Nashville in 2010 after teaming up with Skytone Entertainment and producer Frank Gree,n who produced Farris' first self-titled album.

His very first release, "Redneck Radio," hit #56 on the Billboard charts and #1 on the Indie World Country charts for four weeks.

He followed that up with "Resident Redneck," "She's Done," and "Me or The Whiskey," which all hit the Billboard charts and received national radio airplay.

So Farris is back in Lake Havasu, playing a full schedule, yet he also finds time to give back to various charities, including the Make a Wish Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

Farris is the first to say giving back is extremely important to him and says making music gives others a voice.

You can find out information about and buy tickets to Country Thunder at https://www.countrythunder.com.

For more information on Matt Farris visit his website or Facebook page.

Who is ready to party with us at @countrythunder!!! #MattFarrisMusic

Whiskey Row Stage… https://t.co/VIQogTKkrM — Matt Farris (@MattFarrisCNTRY) April 2, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.