PD: Man accused of first-degree murder, arson sang country music while detained

Police say the man accused of killing a Phoenix man, starting several fires and terrorizing a neighborhood laughed and sang country music when he was detained.

Curtis Bagley, 38, is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. He is facing a list of felony charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson, burglary and endangerment.

Officers arrested Bagley in the wee hours of Saturday morning after a string of crimes in the area of Third Avenue and McDowell Road.

It started when a woman called 911 to report that Bagley had set fire to her front door and then broken into her home.

He then ran away.

“In an interview with [the victim], she told investigators that she arrived home from work just prior to the fire starting and the Curtis [sic] approached her and asked for her panties or pennies, she was not sure,” according to Bagley’s court documents. “He also made statements to her that he was going to gas the place and … that he had burned things before.”

According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Bagley also told the victim that he intended to have sex.

While officers were investigating at that location, there was a second 911 call reporting a possible burglary in progress.

Responding officers detained Bagley, who now had blood on his clothes and shoes, outside a home. The officers found a “large bloody kitchen knife” in the grass nearby.

The probable cause statement says the woman who made the second 911 call told the dispatchers “ her husband was fighting and wrestling with an intruder inside their home.”

The 911 caller's husband, Joshua Fitzpatrick, was found on his dining room floor. He had been stabbed to death.

Police said the knife they found outside where Bagley had been detained matched the set in the kitchen.

The woman said she did not get a clear look at the man her husband encountered because he was backlit. She did, however, apparently hear him.

“She heard the suspect say to the victim that if he told her where his wife was he wouldn’t hurt him,” according to court documents.

She hid under the bed and called 911, according to police.

“She heard a struggle and then it was quiet and then officers were on scene,” reads Bagley’s court documents.

The arresting officer described Bagley behavior in his probable cause for arrest statement.

“After being detained by police, Curtis began to laugh and sing country music,” the document reads. “When Curtis was interviewed, just prior to starting the interview he told investigators he wanted to die and wanted someone to kill him.”

Once officers read Bagley his rights, he asked for an attorney.

Bagley’s paperwork indicates the officers who had contact with him believe he might suffer from mental illness. At this point, it’s not clear if Bagley has an official diagnosis or whether he has any criminal history.

Curtis is due back in court on April 9 for a status conference and then April 11 for a preliminary hearing.

