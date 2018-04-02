UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeowner

3 On Your Side

Ronna Haak got a new garage door thanks to 3 On Your Side and A1 Garage Door Service. (Source: 3TV) Ronna Haak got a new garage door thanks to 3 On Your Side and A1 Garage Door Service. (Source: 3TV)
Instead of installing a garage door, the guy Hakk hired vanished with her $500 and never came back. (Source: 3TV) Instead of installing a garage door, the guy Hakk hired vanished with her $500 and never came back. (Source: 3TV)
A1 Garage Door Service removed the old door and immediately started installing hardware for a new one. (Source: 3TV) A1 Garage Door Service removed the old door and immediately started installing hardware for a new one. (Source: 3TV)
Mello says he and his employees were happy to do it, and claims it all started with a 3 On Your Side report. (Source: 3TV) Mello says he and his employees were happy to do it, and claims it all started with a 3 On Your Side report. (Source: 3TV)
Ronna Haak is all smiles these days.

"Oh, I think it's wonderful, you know? I mean talk about blessings. I have definitely been blessed," she told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

It's a complete turnaround from the last time she was profiled on 3 On Your Side.

In that report, Haak explained how she wanted to replace her outdated garage door and paid an unlicensed garage door company for the job.

“He said he would do it for $1,000 but he needed $500 down right away," Haak said.

But instead of installing that garage door, the guy she hired vanished with her $500 and never came back.

Once that 3 On Your Side report aired, Tommy Mello says his phone started ringing.

"And, I mean I just didn't get one or two calls. I mean I got a dozen calls," Mello said.

Mello owns a company called A1 Garage Door Service. When friends and employees called and encouraged him to make things right for Haak, this businessman says it was a no-brainer.

He sent out a crew to Haak’s house and they got to work. Mello then told Haak just how much the job was going to cost her.

“I feel bad for what happened to you so we're just going to do it for you at no cost,” Mello said.

Haak couldn’t believe it and gave Mello a huge hug.

"Yay!! Thanks so much!” she yelled.

A1 Garage Door Service removed the old door and immediately started installing hardware for a new one.

In about two hours, A1 Garage Door Service had a new, insulated garage door up and running. Mello says he and his employees were happy to do it, and claims it all started with a 3 On Your Side report.

“You know, you guys do an amazing job for even covering the story. And, we never would have known about it. But, you guys make things happen. So, we appreciate the opportunity to come out here and do this," Mello told Harper.

And as for the finished product, it looks great. With labor and material, the project amounts to around $2,000.

But, remember A1 Garage Door Service did it all for free.

“A1 isn't charging you a dime,” Harper reiterated to an elated Haak.

“Oh I know, that's wonderful,” she said as she yelled, “Thanks Tommy!” who was smiling nearby. “It (garage door) looks so much better looking than the old one I had. It's beautiful. I mean, what an upgrade."

