UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeownerPosted: Updated:
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeowner
When a homeowner was ripped-off trying to have a garage door installed, a licensed and legitimate garage door company made things right.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side
Annoying 'pop-up' ads continue
Ever been surfing online using your mobile phone and then -- “whammo” -- you’re interrupted by a pop-up ad? Experts tell us clicking on some might actually be risky.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side has huge results for March
3 On Your Side recoups or saves more than $41K for viewers in March.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area sees a significant real estate rebound
The Phoenix real estate market has officially taken off.More >
3 On Your Side
Scottsdale homeowner has $169 dispute with Groupon
Valley homeowner has $169 dispute with GrouponMore >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports March recalls
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
3 On Your Side
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
3 On Your Side
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
Wife 'grief stricken' following alleged murder of husband; Phoenix neighborhood worried by rise of crime
Neighbors say that Fitzpatrick’s wife is so grief-stricken, she doesn’t plan on coming back to the duplex they called home for about a year after her husband's alleged murder.More >
'Condom snorting challenge' is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >
USDA recalls thousands of pounds of 'high-risk' beef
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >
Newborn baby stolen by monkey found dead in a well
A 16-day-old baby in India was snatched from outside his home in a village in India on Saturday. Days later, the baby was found dead in a well behind the house.More >
Arrest made in 2013 cold murder case thanks to DNA match, police say
Police said they have arrested a woman in connection with a cold case from 2013.More >
Docs: Drunk teacher has underage Peoria teen drive, assaults girl's mother
A math teacher was arrested last month following a drunken night where he assaulted a woman and had her underage teen daughter drive them home.More >
PD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Eastlake Park in Phoenix
One man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting Sunday evening during a large get-together at a park in Phoenix, according to police.More >
Dobson HS principal by day, competitive bodybuilder off the clock
By day she's the principal of Dobson High School but by night, Tamara Addis' principal focus is getting on stage as a competitive bodybuilderMore >
Little Caesars Pizza is giving away free pizza lunches today
Little Caesars lost a March Madness bet, and now they're paying up. Today only, the pizza chain is offering a free lunch special to anyone who stops in.More >
Man accused of terrorizing central Phoenix neighborhood, starting a fire, killing 1 man
Police arrest a man accused of terrorizing central a Phoenix neighborhood, starting a fire and killing one man.More >
Mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >
Local restaurant forced to close temporarily, landlord accused of not paying water bill
A local restaurant owner said he's caught in the middle of a dispute over water between his landlord and the City of Phoenix.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: 'Good Samaritan' businessman helps ripped-off homeowner
When a homeowner was ripped-off trying to have a garage door installed, a licensed and legitimate garage door company made things right.More >
Dreamers rally at AZ Supreme Court, could lose in-state college tuition benefit
Arizona "Dreamers" took a stand on the steps of the State Supreme Court Monday.More >
FUSD reviewing feedback after presentation involving 'Genderbread'
Part of an anti-bullying presentation at a middle school in Flagstaff involved Genderbread, a graphic meant to teach gender identification, expression, and sexual attraction.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Felon accused of murder, trying to burn home
We now know the name of the man who was killed in a home invasion in Phoenix early Saturday morning. 36-year-old Joshua Fitzpatrick died after a man tried to force his way through the front door. Police say the suspect was the same man who tried to get into another home up the street by lighting the front door on fire earlier that night.More >
VIDEO: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Phoenix park, police say
One person is dead and two are hurt after a shooting at a Phoenix park on Sunday night. Story: http://bit.ly/2pUp4fOMore >
RAW VIDEO: Sharron Dobbins' initial court appearance
A Phoenix mom made her initial court appearance after allegedly using a Taser on her 16-year-old son. Full story @ https://goo.gl/7oMLmL.More >
Mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
There was a pregnant pause last year when Teri Nobles told Mario Aguirre to get ready for three. (CNN)More >
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
After over 37 years of service, Arizona DPS Trooper Mark Gilberg retires from the department. Gilberg served as a uniformed officer on Arizona's highways.More >
RAW VIDEO: Suspects burglarize garage in Ahwatukee
Surveillance video caught two men burglarizing a garage in Ahwatukee and police are still looking for the suspects.More >
