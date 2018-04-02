KTVK OFFICIAL RULES 3TV/Parker & Sons First 103 Degree Day Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The 3TV/Parker & Sons First 103 Degree Day Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (“M.S.T.”) on Monday, April 2, 2018, and ends Sunday, July 29, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. M.S.T. OR when the first 103° temperature of 2018 is recorded by the National Weather Service at Sky Harbor Airport (“the First 103° Day”), whichever occurs first. Entries must be received at least one hundred sixty-eight (168) hours (which equates to seven (7) days) prior to the date, hour and minute of the First 103° Day to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

SPONSORS: KTVK-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013; Parker & Sons, 3636 East Anne Street, Suite A, Phoenix, AZ 85040.

ENTRY: Go to http://www.azfamily.com/category/313383/103-degree-contest and complete the entry form, providing your contact information and the date, hour and minute you think the first 103o temperature will be recorded to receive one (1) entry.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during contest period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Arizona in the KTVK-TV viewing areas in Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Kingman, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties, who are twenty one (21) years of age or older at time of entry, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members’ shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KTVK-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Approximately two (2) business days after the First 103° Day, at approximately 10:00 a.m. M.S.T, the winning entry will be determined under Sponsors’ supervision from all eligible entries received at least one hundred sixty-eight (168) hours (seven (7) days) prior to the First 103° Day, per the above requirements. The entry received closest to the contest start date (12:01 a.m. M.S.T. on Monday, April 2, 2018) which contains the correct date, hour, and minute that the National Weather Service recorded the first 103° temperature at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, AZ, will be the winner. If no eligible entries contain the exact date, hour and minute, the first entry received with the closest entry to the official date and time will win. In case of a tie, the winner will be determined by a random drawing from among all tied entries. If a 103° temperature is not recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by the National Weather Service before 11:59 p.m. M.S.T. on Sunday, July 29, 2018, Sponsors will conduct a random drawing and will select a winner from among all eligible entries received.

One (1) winner determined via the above method will receive a certificate for a Carnival Cruise Lines cruise for two (2) (i.e., winner and one travel companion over 18) provided by Parker & Sons and arranged by Jamie Lemke of Luxe Travel, 1004 East Ogden Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Cruise locations at the discretion of Sponsors providing the prize. Approximate retail value of certificate is $1,500.00, but varies based on dates. Travel to port, ground transportation, gratuities, additional food and beverage and other incidentals not included. Blackout periods and restrictions may apply. Winner must coordinate reservations with Jamie Lemke within thirty (30) days of winning. Prize must be redeemed by December 31, 2018. Certificate is subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. Travel companion must be 18 years of age or older. Winner is responsible for all taxes.

Winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about Tuesday, July 31, 2018, or about two (2) business days after the First 103° Day, whichever comes first. Winner is responsible for picking up prize redemption certificate and completing required winner forms at KTVK-TV’s address (5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013) within five (5) business days of notification. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly For more information about how KTVK-TV uses the information you provide, see the privacy policy at http://www.azfamily.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy?autostart=true. For more information about how Parker & Sons uses the information you provide, see the privacy policy at https://www.parkerandsons.com/privacy-policy/. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) business days of notification. Travel Companion must complete and return a Liability/Publicity Release prior to confirming reservations. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another potential winner will be determined based on the second most accurate prediction of the First 103° Day, or by random drawing if the initial winner was also randomly selected. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Arizona state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, August 13, 2018, to Winner’s List/Parker & Sons First 103 Degree Day Sweepstakes at the KTVK-TV address above.

KTVK-TV’S website Terms of Service applies to all entries :

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to KTVK-TV a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by KTVK-TV will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third-party rests solely with you. KTVK-TV and its subsidiaries, licensees and third-party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.