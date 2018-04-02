Car plows into San Tan Valley building near golf course

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car plowed into a building in San Tan Valley Monday morning.

It happened at Gantzel and Ocotillo roads, right by The Links at Queen Creek Golf Course.

Details were not immediately available.

The vehicle was already on a flat-bed tow truck by the time the Arizona’s Family News Chopper arrived on the scene.

Aerial video also showed the massive hole in what used to be either floor-to-ceiling glass doors or windows.

The Arizona's Family newsroom has reached out to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office for more information.

San Tan Valley is a little less than an hour -- roughly 45 miles -- southeast of Phoenix.

