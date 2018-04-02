As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, April 2

Motivational Monday: Plogging

Plogging at the River-- We’re joining Natural Restorations for The Day After Easter Clean-Up. We will be PLOGGING! It’s the newest fitness craze that saves the Earth! Jogging, running or walking while picking up trash! Every once in a while, someone will yell out 20 SQUATS, 10 LUNGES, etc.! It’s a whole new kind of river party! If you have a sweatband bring it! FREE! Show up at Phon D Sutton between 8 and 9am Monday.

Sarah, a personal trainer and yoga instructor for 20 years, just recently returned from Sweden where she heard about Plogging! When she saw a post from Natural Restorations on Instagram she knew it would be the perfect opportunity to start the new fitness craze sweeping Europe picking up trash and working out!

Clean up the river and restore the environment while getting your sweat on. Your spirit and body will both be happier!

Natural Restorations was started to remove trash, graffiti and anything foreign to the environment from natural areas throughout the state of Arizona. It's very good for the body to combine running with squatting to lift trash.

You often get a good stretch in too, while reaching for trash in strange places.

When we finish, we'll float down the river on Paddleboards picking up cans and debris along the way.

For more information: www.naturalrestorations.org.

Motivational Monday: Desert Paddleboarding

The majority of people on the salt River are tubers are fisherman, but did you know you can paddleboard down the Salt River?

Is paddle boarding hard?

It takes a little bit of balance to start most people figure out quickly.

If all else fails, you can use it like a kayak!

You can also fish off of a paddleboard! I've had a fly fishing instructor come and teach a bunch of ladies how to fly fish & then we practice on the board!

It's kind of fun to tell your husband or boyfriend you're going fishing with your friends!

For more information: www.desertpaddleboards.com

Free Pancakes at Scramble

Scramble, the popular fast casual breakfast experience in metropolitan Phoenix known for using local farmers and vendors, announces the grand opening of its third location in the heart of the Biltmore Corridor located on the ground floor with visibility on the southwest corner at the 24th at Camelback building in Phoenix on April 2nd.

As part of the celebration, the restaurant is offering a FREE order of its buttermilk dollar cakes for anyone who visits that day until closing at 2 p.m. Guests are also encouraged to text: ANEWSCRAMBLE to (602) 666-9843 to receive a free drip coffee or fountain drink (good through April 8).

The new Scramble is about the same size as the other two, with 3,666-square-feet inside and a 1,500-square-foot dog-friendly patio. The contemporary look and fresh ingredients are the same in Phoenix as the other two locations. And, Scramble's quick casual approach affords guests the ability to dine and sit as long as they'd like.

Scramble's much-loved menu still features customer favorites including its signature "brizza," or breakfast pizza, eggs Benedict, French toast, breakfast burritos, steak and eggs, buttermilk biscuits and gravy, omelets, vegan and gluten-free friendly specialties and a variety of coffee drinks. Like Scottsdale, this new location also offers beer, wine and specialty cocktails such as mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Several new breakfast and lunch menu items, including all new sandwiches featuring Boar's Head premium deli meats, brizza's, pancakes, eggs benedict, salads and wraps, brunch sammies, and vegan items were recently added to the menu and are available at all three locations.

Also new are Scramble's latest creations - Cereal Killer Smoothies topped with Reese's Puffs, Fruity Pebbles & Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries breakfast cereals.

For more information visit: www.azscramble.com

Scramble is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Scramble has three Valley locations:

Biltmore

2375 E. Camelback Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 875-6888

Phoenix

9832 N. 7th St

Phoenix, AZ 85020

(602) 374-2294

Scottsdale

6590 N. Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

(480) 404-7264

Queen of Clean: Cornstarch

Cornstarch - Grab a box and remove laundry stains, grease and oil from leather, clean windows and walls too

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

National Autism Awareness Day: Mrs. Arizona 2018 new children's book "Will You Play With Me?"

Mrs. Arizona 2018 new children's book "Will You Play With Me?" Teaching children awareness and acceptance of autism. How autistic son influence and inspired life changes in others because of willingness to overcome difficulties.



Alexis Kenney is "Mrs. Arizona 2018" teenage son has autism and she became a pediatric nurse for children with disabilities to help in the areas of health, nutrition, support and education. Her son was mute until the age of 7 years old and told by medical professionals he will never speak and be depended on her for his entire life. She did not receive that news and sought for help, support and change for her son who is not high functioning, fully communicating and thriving as a 16-year-old teen.

Mrs. Arizona Alexis Kenney will be at the Barnes and Noble Dana Park April 21st at 1pm for a book signing and magical story time event.

Barnes and Noble Dana Park Village Square

Village Square at Dana Park

1758 South Val Vista Drive

Mesa, AZ 85204

480-545-8507

For more information: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061927770-0

For more information on Alexis Kenny visit: www.alexiskenney.com

A Brighter Journey, LLC

Phone: 480-567-4095

National Peanut and Jelly Day

It's National Peanut butter & Jelly Day! We check out one food truck in the Valley whose whole goal is to bring it back to the 70's and 80's and go old school. Old School Grub is making all your favorites from when you were a kid.

Old School Grub Amazing new food truck coming to the East Valley of Arizona Classic Favorite Old School Foods that we grew up on. Some favorites include: Burgers, classic sliders, sloppy joes, brats, grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Old School Grub is the epitome of what a quality food truck should be. Amazing food that will make you track down their location for more, a fun and hip looking truck that's kept clean and beautiful (even if they are Steelers fans lol) and the friendliest owners who love what they do, and it shows in every single plate served.

Old School Grub Trucl will be at the Gilbert Feastivals, Friday, April 6th and San Tan Eats, Saturday, April 7th.

For more information on Old School Grub Food Truck visit: https://www.facebook.com/oldschoolgrub/

Old School Grub Food Truck Events

Gilbert Feastivals

Fri. April 6th

5:3pm-9pm

1225 N Gilbert Rd. (Sam's Club at Gilbert Rd. & Houston)

For more information: http://www.azfeastivals.com/gilbertfeastival/