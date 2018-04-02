Dobson HS principal by day, competitive bodybuilder off the clock

By day she's the principal of Dobson High School but by night, Tamara Addis' principal focus is getting on stage as a competitive bodybuilder.

Addis has been overseeing the state's largest high school campus for since 2013 but admits when she leaves works the transition to the gym is necessary.

"My job is to impact the future and to support our young people," Addis said. "But when I leave [school], I put in my hip-hop music on and drive to the gym. When I get there, the iron never lies."

It's no surprise that she has become a role model to her students, especially the high school athletes. Last year, she spoke to the football team about proper nutrition and developing successful habits. And sure enough, many of those students were inspired.

"During summer camp, I weighed a lot and I wanted to change that but didn't know how," Victoria Malki, a sophomore basketball and track star said. "Then I learned nutrition was a big key. Coming into my sophomore year, I lost 40 pounds."

Then junior football player Jalen Youvella had a similar experience.

"I was already on a nutrition plan but after our principal told us her daily routine, waking up in the morning early to prepare her meals, it kind of just motivated me to do it myself," Ahe said. "After a week, I hopped on the scale and 10 pounds were gone. I was like, 'Wow!' I was almost crying because I never lost this much weight."

Addis has not only helped students but also has inspired some of the staff to try better eating habits. Although she says they often joke with her about eating oatmeal or eggs during their meetings, they started taking up some of those habits themselves.

"It's a really different pairing, but I find the two actually complement each other. I can be a positive role model for students in health and fitness and also I can use that health and fitness to keep myself healthy," Addis said.

Her time at the gym give her a very necessary release considering she's in charge of more than 2,400 students.

After two bodybuilding competitions, she now preparing for her third.

"For me, when I'm on stage and I'm in my competition suit, I'm ready to go. For me, it's about showing off my art. In other words, I feel like I'm molding a piece of clay."

While also molding the future minds of America and turning back the hands of time.

"I have the energy and physical strength of someone half my age, not because of genetics, not because of I'm taking anything, but because I consistently take care of myself, physically and emotionally."

