APS crews return to Arizona after 11 weeks in Puerto Rico

APS employees return to Arizona after almost three months in Puerto Rico.

Employees from APS came home Saturday after spending 11 weeks helping Puerto Ricans recover from Hurricane Maria.

They had been in Puerto Rico working to help restore power to the islands after the hurricane hit in late 2017.

Hurricane Maria first made landfall on Puerto Rico in late September. It was the first Category 4 hurricane to directly impact the U.S. territory in 85 years.

After the hurricane, more than 3 million American citizens were left without electricity.

According to APS, the crews had to work through harsh weather that created difficult working conditions.

They were excited to return home to their friends and family.

