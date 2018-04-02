Woman walks 210 miles across Arizona to raise awareness for K-9 sanctuary

Danielle Trepanier at the Arizona Humane Society Campus for Compassion before the hike. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An Arizona woman is hiking more than 200 miles to raise money and awareness for her sanctuary for former police and military dogs.

Danielle Trepanier, the founder of the Everland Sanctuary, planned a six-day 210-mile hike to raise awareness and money for her camp.

The hike started Sunday at the Arizona Humane Society Campus for Compassion in Phoenix and will finish at the 80-acre Everland Sanctuary in the Arizona White Mountains.

According to the Everland website, which describes the facility as "a friendly retirement community for service animals," Trepanier was a veterinary technician who was attacked by dogs while working. She used the settlement money to open the sanctuary and pay it forward.

"Our mission is to change lives one camping trip at a time," she explained. "We provide a safe haven for retired service animals. In addition, we have a private campground where current and former policemen, firefighters, and soldiers can bond with their families."

Everland Sanctuary also offers a Kamp Everland campsite for military, policemen, firemen and their immediate families as well as a K-9 camp for one-on-one connection between families and their dogs.

"All of our services are strictly for current and former military, police, fire, and their immediate families," Trepanier said. "We also need monthly sponsors because we do not have government assistance. We believe in the people; we believe people will love what we're doing."

To follow Trepanier on her journey or donate to the sanctuary you can visit www.everlandsanctuary.com.

