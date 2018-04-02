Payson wildfire caused by fireworks now 40 percent contained

U.S. Forest Service officials say a wildfire caused by fireworks that has burned about 60 acres near Payson now is 40 percent contained. (Source: U.S. National Forest Services)

U.S. Forest Service officials say a wildfire caused by fireworks that has burned about 60 acres near Payson now is 40 percent contained.

The fire is burning about 13 miles northeast of Payson in the Meades Ranch area.

It was first reported to the Forest Service about 9 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say their initial investigation shows the wildfire was human-caused and sparked by fireworks, which are illegal on forest service lands in Arizona.

About 140 firefighters are battling the fire which posed no threat to homes.

However, Forest Road 29 is closed for the safety of the firefighters and the public.

