Docs: Drunk teacher has underage Peoria teen drive, assaults girl's mother

A math teacher was arrested last month following a drunken night where he assaulted a woman and had her underage teen daughter drive them home.

Just after midnight on March 23, 36-year-old Ryan Prassas told the 14-year-old daughter of a woman he was in a relationship with to drive him and her mother home after a night of drinking, according to court documents.

The mother, who said she had been in a relationship with Prassas for two years, was seated in the front passenger seat when she began to turn up the radio while being yelled at by Prassas.

He began to hit the mother multiple times in the head from the backseat and pulled on her hair, court documents said.

The 14-year-old pulled the SUV over in the area of Happy Valley and Lake Pleasant parkways and demanded Prassas exit the vehicle.

Once he exited, Prassas opened the front passenger door and confronted the woman again. While yelling at her, Prassas slapped her with an open hand, court documents said.

The 14-year-old got in between the two and told Prassas to get away. That is when Prassas attempted to reenter the vehicle but the girl locked the doors.

When Prassas was able to unlock the doors by pressing the same set of lock/unlock buttons on the front passenger seat. To keep him out, shut the door, subsequently slamming Prassas' hand in the process.

In retaliation, Prassas hit the girl in the chest with an open hand and pushed her backward, causing her to fall and injure her elbow.

After the girl got up, she and her mother walked away from the vehicle as Prassas continued to yell at them, court documents said.

Finally, the police were called after a witness saw the girl get pushed to the ground.

During police interviews, the mother, who was highly intoxicated, was reluctant to provide a statement and would not elaborate on the argument that took place.

Prassas, who was also noticeably intoxicated, denied any physical altercation between him and the daughter and mother.

Officers at the scene observed the girl hold her left elbow in pain and witnessed the mother's face was red and flush.

Based on the statements from the victim, suspect and witnesses along with the evidence at the scene, police placed Prassas under arrest.

He faces one count of assault and one count of aggravated assault on a minor.

