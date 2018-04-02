Phoenix police identify man struck and killed outside of crosswalk

Robert Garcia was struck in the area of 36th Street and McDowell Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man died Friday night after he attempted to cross a Phoenix street outside of the crosswalk.

The Phoenix Police Department identified that man as 45-year-old Robert Garcia.

Garcia was struck by a vehicle near 36th Street and McDowell Road.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl, Garcia was at a strip mall on the northwest corner and attempted to cross McDowell Road to the south, just west of the intersection. He was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Garcia died at the hospital.

The driver, a 41-year-old female, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Pfohl said she was not impaired and speed does not appear to be a factor.

