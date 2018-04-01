PD: 3 injured after shooting at Eastlake Park in Phoenix

Three people were injured, including one person who was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting Sunday evening at a park in Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported at Eastlake Park near 15th and Jefferson streets, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said two of the victims drove themselves to a hospital. One person with life-threatening injuries was transported by ambulance.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect, and took one person into custody for an unrelated reason.

No additional information was immediately available.

