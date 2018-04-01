Arrest made in 2013 cold murder case thanks to DNA match, police say

Police said they have arrested a woman in connection with a cold case from 2013.

Makayla Lamb was taken into custody on Monday, March 26. Police said there was a DNA match that linked Lamb, police said.

According to court documents, Lamb stabbed Robin Carle to death between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5, 2013. His body was dumped and found underneath an overturned couch in an alley near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Police said detectives were able to get a DNA profile of a woman thanks to DNA found under the victim's fingernails but also the knife that was found in a recently emptied dumpster nearby.

The DNA match came in early 2018 when Lamb was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Police said Lamb denied knowing anything about the crime.

She was booked on second-degree murder and concealing a body charges.

Lamb has been convicted in the past on trespassing, theft and drug charges, court documents said. Detectives said she is also listed in more than 70 police reports and contacts.

