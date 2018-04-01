Drunk gunfire leads to man's arrest in Scottsdale, police say

Scottsdale police said Purdin was extremely intoxicated, and had fired several rounds into the air from his patio. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)

A 40-year-old man was arrested after firing shots from his apartment complex in north Scottsdale last week, police said.

The Scottsdale Police Department said officers responded just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night to Todd Purdin’s apartment at Courtyard at Desert Park. Police said they talked with Purdin for hours before he eventually came out, and was arrested around 1 a.m.

After further investigation, Scottsdale police said Purdin was extremely intoxicated and had fired several rounds into the air from his patio.

He was taken into custody on charges including endangerment, disorderly conduct and illegal discharge of a firearm, Scottsdale police said. No one was injured from the shots fired.

