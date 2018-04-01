Texting 911 capability now available in Arizona

As of today, people in Arizona have another way to get help in an emergency, according to a news release from the Glendale Fire Dept.

The new 911 texting service is available to 26 dispatch centers across the state who have been practicing with the system since December 2017.

"This will allow better access to the 911 system for people in imminent danger as well as the hearing impaired, according to the news release. "This can also assist those who are unable to speak to 911 because of any physical impairment or if they would be putting themselves in danger by speaking on the phone."

The Glendale Fire Dept. said there are a few key points to remember:

It is always better to call 911 than to text.

They do not have any location services available with texting.

It is imperative that the person reaching out to the dispatch center include their location in the text message.

Also, there are currently no interpretations available, so the text must be in English.

You cannot send a message in a group message format, the system is not able to receive group messages.

You cannot send photos.

The dispatcher can text you back with questions if you forget to give them the information they need.

The new service also gives access to more than 150,000 residents with physical impairments that have kept them from being able to access the 911 system.

