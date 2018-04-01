Phoenix FD: Plane lands in field near Deer Valley Airport

A plane made a rough landing in a field near Deer Valley Airport Sunday afternoon, Phoenix Fire Department said.

According to Capt. Rob McDade, when firefighters arrived on scene, they located an airplane that suffered some wing damage while making a rough landing.

McDade said there were no injuries to anyone on board.

It is not known why the pilot was unable to land on the runway.

