Phoenix PD looking for burglary suspects

Police are asking the public to help them find two men who stole from an Ahwatukee home last week.

Last Tuesday between 1:45 and 3:45 a.m., the suspects went into an open garage and stole items from the cars inside, including a Tesla charging cord, according to Phoenix police.

When they attempted to go into the house, an alarm was triggered, scaring both of the suspects off.

One suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a white hat, blue jacket, white shirt, light pants and gloves. The other was described as a man with a beard, wearing a white beanie, white shirt, dark pants and gloves.

This happened in the area of South Warpaint and East Tonto drives in Phoenix. If you have any information on the suspects you can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

