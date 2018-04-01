PD: Pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Phoenix

A man was killed while crossing a Phoenix street late Saturday night, police say.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, officers were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 11 p.m. to investigate a collision.

Pfohl said when officers arrived on scene, they found that an eastbound vehicle had collided with a pedestrian who attempted to cross the roadway from north to south, just west of the intersection.

The pedestrian, identified as 61-year-old Ronald Rock, was pronounced dead on scene. Pfohl said the driver, a 33-year-old female, remained on scene and spoke with police. Neither speed nor impairment are factors in this crash.

