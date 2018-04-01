PD: Motorcycle rider killed in Phoenix crash

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road early Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl, the rider, identified as 26-year-old David Clover, was riding at a high rate of speed southbound on 19th Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

