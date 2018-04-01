As Seen on GMAZ: Sunday, April 1, 2018

Dr. Art Mollen

Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale. For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com

Sunday's Sweetheart

If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family, contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585. For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org.

Wally's Weekly Car Review

For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on twitter @CahillWally



Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

@DIYDEBBIE

Phoenix Film Festival

Harkins Scottsdale 101

7000 E Mayo Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85054

Phone Number: 602-955-6444 Website: http://www.phoenixfilmfestival.com

The Phoenix Film Festival is held at Harkins Scottsdale 101 from April 5-15. For tickets and more information, please visit www.PhoenixFilmFestival.com

How many homes can you afford

Mike Tizzano

Fairway Independent Mortgage

www.azlendermike.com

(480) 840-4483

GETTING SWIMSUIT READY

9800 N 91st Ave #118

Peoria AZ 85345

623-252-1FIT

www.irongirlz.com

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.