Arizona Humane Society offers puppy training parties

Training your new puppy can be a little overwhelming, but making sure they are socialized and trained ensures that your dog will be happy, confident and well-behaved.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) makes training your dog a little easier with their puppy training parties.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

AHS's puppy training parties provide a safe, secure and clean environment for your puppy to practice important social skills with other puppies and people.

The training classes are held every Saturday at their Campus for Compassion and every Sunday at their Sunnyslope campus for puppies aged 8 weeks to 6 months old and are led by AHS staff. The cost is just a $5 donation. To attend, families must bring proof of immunization for their dog.

Classes for older dogs are available as well.

For more information or to sign up, go to azhumane.org/training.

