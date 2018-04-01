Phoenix Film Festival returns for its 18th year

The 18th annual Phoenix Film Festival will take place from Thursday, April 5 to Sunday, April 15. Continually breaking attendance records since its inception, last year’s festival saw over 25,000 attendees and there are hopes to pull in even more film enthusiasts this year.

The week-long festival will once again be held at Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre located at 7000 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85054.

Opening night is Thursday, April 5 complete with a kickoff party with food and festivities followed by the Visionary Award presentation going to Kimber Lanning of Local First Arizona. The night will conclude with the opening night film screening of A24’s Lean on Pete, starring Steve Buscemi, Chloë Sevigny, and Charlie Plummer. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Haigh, the film has previously screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and at South by Southwest.

Opening Night Event tickets are $60 with all proceeds going to the Phoenix Film Foundation’s education programs. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Top 5 films to see at the festival are:

Never Goin' Back

Searching

Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary

Tully

Final Portrait

The International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival is part of the Phoenix Film Festival and is entering its 14th year and will take place from April 6-15 at Harkins Theatres Scottsdale 101. For the festival program and to purchase tickets click here.

The Phoenix Film Festival will also include the family friendly, Kids’ Day to take place on Saturday, April 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Kids’ Day is presented by IFP/Phoenix and Bookmans and is a great way for kids of all ages to come out and experience the festival.

Guests can select from a series of hands-on activity stations focusing on different aspects of film production and geared to various age and ability levels. Stations are age-appropriate and run the full gamut of the film making process. And best yet, it’s FREE! Some of the fun activities include.

There will be many more great activities at the Phoenix Film Festival this year including parties, filmmaking panels, and so much more!

For movie lovers, this is an event not to be missed. Tickets and passes are on sale now and available through the Phoenix Film Festival website. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Phoenix Film Festival Ticket Center next to the Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre. Tickets range in price from $13 for a single screening to $300 for a platinum pass. For more information call 602-955-6444.

