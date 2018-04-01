Phoenix Film Festival returns for its 18th year

Phoenix Film Festival returns for its 18th yearPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
(Source: FAA via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
After over 37 years of service, Arizona DPS Trooper Mark Gilberg retires from the department. Gilberg served as a uniformed officer on Arizona's highways.More >
After over 37 years of service, Arizona DPS Trooper Mark Gilberg retires from the department. Gilberg served as a uniformed officer on Arizona's highways.More >
VIDEO: Felon accused of murder, trying to burn home in Phoenix
VIDEO: Felon accused of murder, trying to burn home in Phoenix
A man is accused of setting fires, breaking into homes and killing a man in a downtown Phoenix neighborhood.More >
A man is accused of setting fires, breaking into homes and killing a man in a downtown Phoenix neighborhood.More >
Family thought they were raising pet dog, turns out to be a black bear
Family thought they were raising pet dog, turns out to be a black bear
Family thought they were raising pet dog, turns out to be a black bear
Family thought they were raising pet dog, turns out to be a black bearMore >
VIDEO: Mourners attend vigil for Jesse Wilson
VIDEO: Mourners attend vigil for Jesse Wilson
Family, friends and classmates came together for a vigil for 10-year-old Jesse Wilson. This week, police confirmed that some bones found in Buckeye belong to the 10-year-old. He had been missing since July 2016.More >
VIDEO: Police ID homicide and arson suspect
VIDEO: Police ID homicide and arson suspect
Police have identified a man wanted in an arson and a homicide in Phoenix overnight.More >
Police have identified a man wanted in an arson and a homicide in Phoenix overnight.More >