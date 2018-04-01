Phoenix PD: 1 suspect down in officer-involved shooting

Phoenix PD: 1 suspect down in officer-involved shootingPosted: Updated:
UPDATE
PD: Missing Buckeye autistic teen found safe
The Buckeye Police Department has confirmed that an autistic teen who went missing Saturday in Glendale has been found safe.
Man accused of terrorizing central Phoenix neighborhood, starting a fire, killing 1 man
Police arrest a man accused of terrorizing central a Phoenix neighborhood, starting a fire and killing one man.
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.
Man stabbed during fight on Phoenix city bus
Phoenix police are looking for two suspects who stabbed a man on a city bus. It happened around 7 p.m. near 24th Street and Oak. Police say three men got into a fight on the bus.
Woman killed in I-75 crash was on her way to meet first grandchild
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.
'It's been a great adventure:' DPS trooper ends career with emotional radio call
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
The amount of fan mail the Parkland shooter is receiving is unreal
It's an eerie pile of messages to a killer.
Intoxicated Mansfield woman arrested after making 'lewd comments' to Easter bunny
A Mansfield woman, who was intoxicated at the time, has been arrested after police say she made "lewd comments" while taking pictures with the Easter bunny.
Family thought they were raising pet dog, turns out to be a black bear
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.
Dirty Dining March 30: Cubs spring training facility in Mesa hit with 4 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."
2017 officer-involved shootings
Get links to stories about officer-involved shootings in the Valley and statewide.
Phoenix PD: 1 suspect down in officer-involved shooting
Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting Sunday morning near Monte Vista Road and 32nd Street.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Surprise
Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Surprise. It happened just before noon near El Mirage and Bell roads.
PD: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.
PD: Possible arson suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a suspect armed with a knife and gun was shot by officers at the scene of an arson house fire in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
(Source: FAA via CNN)
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
After over 37 years of service, Arizona DPS Trooper Mark Gilberg retires from the department. Gilberg served as a uniformed officer on Arizona's highways.
VIDEO: Felon accused of murder, trying to burn home in Phoenix
A man is accused of setting fires, breaking into homes and killing a man in a downtown Phoenix neighborhood.
Family thought they were raising pet dog, turns out to be a black bear
VIDEO: Mourners attend vigil for Jesse Wilson
Family, friends and classmates came together for a vigil for 10-year-old Jesse Wilson. This week, police confirmed that some bones found in Buckeye belong to the 10-year-old. He had been missing since July 2016.
VIDEO: Police ID homicide and arson suspect
Police have identified a man wanted in an arson and a homicide in Phoenix overnight.
