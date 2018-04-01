Phoenix PD: 1 suspect down in officer-involved shooting

Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting Sunday morning near Monte Vista Road and 32nd Street.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl, officers responded to a burglary call at a home in the area. Officers learned that the suspect, described as a 58-year-old man, was known to the homeowner and that the homeowner had an order of protection against the suspect.

Pfohl said when police arrived on scene, they saw the suspect jump the fence and flee the area. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit that led them to a nearby apartment complex.

When officers caught up to the suspect, a physical altercation ensued and an officer was struck in the head, Pfohl said. The officer then pulled out his taser to stop the altercation. Pfohl said upon seeing the taser, the suspect pulled a handgun out from his waistband and pointed it at the officer.

The officer then dropped the taser and pulled out his service weapon and fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect, Pfohl said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

No officers were injured.

