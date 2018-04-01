A very warm Easter Sunday ahead

It's going to be a toasty Easter Sunday, with many valley communities seeing the second day in a row of 90-degree highs.

Afternoon temperatures around the state are expected to run about ten degrees warmer than average. High pressure over the region will keep storms out of the state throughout the next week.

Several disturbances tracking north of Arizona will slightly drop temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs around the valley will be in the upper 80s during this period. Breezes will also kick up Monday afternoon.

Periods of high clouds will stream overhead, but no rain is expected with those clouds.

For Phoenix, look for partly cloudy skies Sunday and a high of 92 degrees. The seasonal average high is 81 degrees. The forecast for Monday includes mostly sunny skies, breezy winds, and a high of 88. Highs will be around 87 degrees on Tuesday, 91 on Wednesday, with the rest of the week remaining in the low 90s.

