A very warm Easter Sunday ahead

A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018
Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term “once in a blue moon.”More >
The secret humidor of Chase Field
A humidor is being used to treat baseballs at Chase Field for the 2018 season and it's going to change the game.More >
5 facts to make you hate mosquitoes even more
The weather is warming up and that means the return of the dreaded mosquito! We have to deal with them every spring and summer in Arizona and they can cause a whole host of issues.More >
Hot holiday ahead! The climatology of Easter in Phoenix
Got outdoor plans this Easter weekend? Get ready for the hottest days we've seen so far this year! Here's a look at how this weekend's Easter forecast compares to Easter in the Phoenix area in years past.More >
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
Man accused of terrorizing central Phoenix neighborhood, starting a fire, killing 1 man
Police arrest a man accused of terrorizing central a Phoenix neighborhood, starting a fire and killing one man.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
Woman killed in I-75 crash was on her way to meet first grandchild
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
Man stabbed during fight on Phoenix city bus
Phoenix police are looking for two suspects who stabbed a man on a city bus. It happened around 7 p.m. near 24th Street and Oak. Police say three men got into a fight on the bus.More >
UPDATE
PD: Missing Buckeye autistic teen found safe
The Buckeye Police Department has confirmed that an autistic teen who went missing Saturday in Glendale has been found safe.More >
'It's been a great adventure:' DPS trooper ends career with emotional radio call
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >
The amount of fan mail the Parkland shooter is receiving is unreal
Family thought they were raising pet dog, turns out to be a black bear
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >
Intoxicated Mansfield woman arrested after making 'lewd comments' to Easter bunny
A Mansfield woman, who was intoxicated at the time, has been arrested after police say she made "lewd comments" while taking pictures with the Easter bunny.More >
Candlelight vigil held to remember Jesse Wilson
Dozens stood with candles in one hand and a balloon in the other. “I wanted my son alive, I wanted to find him," said Carrissa Stuart, Jesse Wilson’s biological mom.More >
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
After over 37 years of service, Arizona DPS Trooper Mark Gilberg retires from the department. Gilberg served as a uniformed officer on Arizona's highways.More >
VIDEO: Felon accused of murder, trying to burn home in Phoenix
A man is accused of setting fires, breaking into homes and killing a man in a downtown Phoenix neighborhood.More >
VIDEO: Mourners attend vigil for Jesse Wilson
VIDEO: Mourners attend vigil for Jesse Wilson
Family, friends and classmates came together for a vigil for 10-year-old Jesse Wilson. This week, police confirmed that some bones found in Buckeye belong to the 10-year-old. He had been missing since July 2016.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Rescued dog recovers, becomes therapy dog
Rescued dog recovers, becomes therapy dog