Buckeye police looking for missing autistic teen last seen at Glendale track meet

(Source: Buckeye Police Department)
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Buckeye Police Department is asking the public to help them find an autistic teen who went missing Saturday in Glendale. 

Police say that 18-year-old William Faire was last seen at Copper Canyon High School, which is located near the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Faire was at that school for a track meet.

Authorities say that Faire was wearing a blue Buckeye Union High School track clothing.

If anyone has any information on Faire's whereabouts, they are asked to contact their local police department or call 911.

