Buckeye police looking for missing autistic teen last seen at Glendale track meet

The Buckeye Police Department is asking the public to help them find an autistic teen who went missing Saturday in Glendale.

Police say that 18-year-old William Faire was last seen at Copper Canyon High School, which is located near the area of 91st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Faire was at that school for a track meet.

Authorities say that Faire was wearing a blue Buckeye Union High School track clothing.

If anyone has any information on Faire's whereabouts, they are asked to contact their local police department or call 911.

