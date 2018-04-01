Former Suns Nash, Kidd, Hill, Scott, Welts elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

The Phoenix Suns have a proud tradition of basketball and Saturday was a standout moment in the team's glorious history.

The Suns became the first franchise with four former players to be inducted in the same class.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday announced that former Suns players Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Charlie Scott are among the 13 members of the Class of 2018 to be honored September 6-8, 2018, during this year’s Enshrinement festivities in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Rick Welts, former Suns president and chief executive officer, was also elected as a contributor.

With the elections of Nash, Kidd, Hill and Scott, the Suns will total 10 former players inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as players.

Nash leads the suns 2018 Hall of Fame class. Nash was a two-time MVP for the suns and ranks third all-time in the NBA in assists.

Kidd played almost five seasons with the Suns. He is ranked second all-time in assists.

Hill played five seasons with the suns and was a seven-time NBA all-star.

Scott played three years with the suns and averaged 25 points with Phoenix.

Welts spent nine seasons with the Suns from 2002-2011, serving as president for all nine as well as the club’s chief executive officer for the final two.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, located in Springfield, Massachusetts, honors players who have shown exceptional skill at basketball, all-time great coaches, referees, and other major contributors to the sport.

