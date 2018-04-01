Candlelight vigil held to remember Jesse Wilson

Dozens stood with candles in one hand and a balloon in the other.

“I wanted my son alive, I wanted to find him," said Carrissa Stuart, Jesse Wilson’s biological mom.

Family and friends mourned the death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson, whose remains were identified this week, after being found in Buckeye earlier this month.

“It’s hard, very hard,” said his biological dad Jesse Machado.

Wilson was taken away from his biological parents when he was a baby, and the two saw each other for the first time at Saturday night’s vigil. They painfully wished they had done more.

“I’m sorry son, I failed you as a father. I love him,” said Machado.

Friends shared memories of their favorite moments with Wilson, times of laughter and joy. It won’t bring the 10-year-old back, but it’s the beginning of long-awaited closure, remembering the little boy whose smile always lit up a room, and whose name will continue to do just that.

“I want justice for my son, I want justice for him,” said Stuart.

Wilson’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and his mom and dad said they hope they’ll get some answers soon as to how their son died.

