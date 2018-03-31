Tucson firefighters, vet work to free pup stuck in bathtub drain

Firefighters and a Tucson veterinarian joined forces to pluck a stuck pup from a tight spot.

In a Facebook post, the Tucson Fire Fighters Association said a 4-month-old Jack Russell terrier got its paw stuck in a bathtub drain during a bath on Friday.

Fire crews said animal control was unable to send anyone out, so firefighters were called in to help.

"After multiple attempts, Rescue 5 realized they were unable to free the pup from the drain," the TFFA said. "The firefighters went as far as taking the plumbing apart outside the home but still couldn't access the dog's paw."

Dr. John Heller, a mobile veterinarian, was then called in to lend a helping hand.

"Thankfully, Dr. Heller was able to sedate the dog enough that its paw could be freed," according to the TFFA.

Dr. Heller then reversed the sedative and the firefighters left the dog happy and running around the house.

