Man stabbed during fight on Phoenix city bus

Phoenix police are looking for two suspects who stabbed a man on a city bus.

It happened around 7 p.m. near 24th Street and Oak.

Police say three men got into a fight on the bus.

During the altercation, one man was stabbed in the upper body. Two suspects took off.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

