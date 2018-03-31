Flower-arranging parties bloom as new social network for women

Move over, paint parties. The latest trend in social workshops is flower design.

Alice’s Table and its floral arranging design classes combine practical flower arranging instruction with a social setting focused on female friends having fun.

Scottsdale-based host Angie Read said she knew immediately when she saw the company featured on Shark Tank that this would be an ideal offering in the Valley.

“As a wife and mother of two, my life tends to be consumed by the requirements of our day-to-day life. And my friends are the same. So when I discovered Alice’s Table and recognized the creative outlet it could provide to my circle of moms in a fun, social setting, I knew it was something I wanted to pursue.”

Alice’s Table events can be hosted as private in-home workshops for groups of friends looking for a new activity. In addition, Read has begun partnering with a number of local businesses - from wine bars and coffee houses to country clubs and stores – to schedule events open to the public.“

It’s a wonderful opportunity for venues to further engage with their existing customer base as well as potentially bring in new clientele.” Workshops start at $65 with all supplies provided, and participants leave with a hand-crafted arrangement, a stylish vase and, most importantly, a new skillset.“

"Before moving to Scottsdale, I did event coordination and marketing work for an incredible florist in Augusta, GA who was an absolute artist," she continued. "I always longed to be able to create arrangements like him but was too intimidated to try. With the guidance provided by Alice’s Table, I’ve quickly learned how to create bouquets that make people take notice, and I’m excited to extend that knowledge to other women in the Scottsdale area. Once they take my class, they know how to shop for flowers, what to pick, and how to create a flower shop looking arrangement with offerings from a typical local grocery store.”

Read says the initial appeal was mostly personal.

“My friends and I have tried dice games, book clubs, movie viewings and happy hours but nothing seems to stick. What I’ve found is that we all appreciate the opportunity to do something creative, with something tangible to take home, that makes this event different. Of course, adding in nibbles and a glass of wine is a great way

to round out the experience.” Since becoming one of Alice’s Table’s hosts, she’s found the appeal extends to plenty of others, “In my conversations with business owners, I routinely hear that their women clientele are always looking for new activities, new ways to friendships and just do something out of the norm.”

ABOUT ALICE’S TABLE SCOTTSDALE

Alice’s Table was launched in September 2015 by Alice Rossiter Lewis as a platform for empowering women to create a community of living well and working hard. Since its launch, Alice’s Table has successfully brought women together to learn new skills and enjoy a social and creative lifestyle. To learn more about events with Angie Read in the area, or to schedule an event, visit www.alicestablescottsdale.com or call (480)-739-FLWR

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.