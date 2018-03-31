Flower-arranging parties bloom as new social network for women

Flower-arranging parties bloom as new social network for womenPosted: Updated:
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
'It's been a great adventure:' DPS trooper ends career with emotional radio call
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >
Woman killed in I-75 crash was on her way to meet first grandchild
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
Netflix hiring someone to binge-watch TV shows, movies
If your dream job includes binge-watching Netflix all day, then you might want to check out this new position.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
'Brittany Zamora is a monster.' Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >
Sunnyslope neighbors say dog-napper is on the loose
Dogs are disappearing in a Sunnyslope neighborhood, and some residents say they've caught the alleged dog thief on camera.More >
Police: Man kidnapped, sexually abused 10-year-old girl he met online
Authorities say a Florida man kidnapped a 10-year-old girl he met online and took her to a motel where he sexually abused her.More >
Dirty Dining March 30: Cubs spring training facility in Mesa hit with 4 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Globe police pursue charges against 4 students, principal, for school threat
Four middle school students and a principal in Globe face criminal charges for an alleged school threat.More >
Laura Ingraham dropped by more advertisers for mocking Parkland student
On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it." At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."More >
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
(Source: FAA via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
After over 37 years of service, Arizona DPS Trooper Mark Gilberg retires from the department. Gilberg served as a uniformed officer on Arizona's highways.More >
VIDEO: Orangutan meets 13-year-old yo-yo master at Phoenix Zoo
An orangutan and a 13-year-old yo-yo master become internet sensations after a random encounter at the Phoenix Zoo. [STORY]
VIDEO: Opioid crisis hits Mohave County hard
VIDEO: Opioid crisis hits Mohave County hard
For the past month, Arizona's Family has reported on every angle of the state's opioid crisis. Chief investigative reporter Morgan Loew shows us how drug abuse is devastating one of Arizona's rural counties. A place where prescription pills outnumber people -- and police are doubling as paramedics.More >
VIDEO: Parents say teacher accused of having sex with their son is a 'monster'
VIDEO: Parents say teacher accused of having sex with their son is a 'monster'
The father and stepmother of a boy police said was molested by his 27-year-old teacher in Goodyear believe she should spend the rest of her life behind bars.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix neighbors say dog-napper is on the loose
VIDEO: Phoenix neighbors say dog-napper is on the loose
Dogs are disappearing in a Sunnyslope neighborhood, and some residents say they've caught the alleged dog thief on camera.More >
