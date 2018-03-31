Little boy saved from near-drowning as a baby celebrates birthday with firefighters

It was a birthday party... and a reunion... for a little boy who almost drowned and the Phoenix firefighters who helped save his life.

Stryder Grub celebrated his fifth birthday on Saturday.

But it was a different story four years ago when Stryder fell into his family pool.

When his father pulled him out of the water, Stryder did not have a pulse.

A neighbor heard his panicked cries for help and used the CPR training that she had received more than ten years ago.

Her quick efforts brought little Stryder back to life, and then firefighters arrived and assisted with the rescue effort.

After three days in the hospital, Stryer was released with no issues.

Now, this sweet and lucky little boy got to spend his fifth birthday with Phoenix firefighters. who save lives every day.

Firefighters say with the warmer weather upon us, they want to remind everyone to watch children around water.

