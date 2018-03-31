Arizona Diamondbacks hold 6th Annual Race Against Cancer

A record 3,688 runners and walkers put on their running shoes Saturday morning to take part in the 6th Annual Diamondbacks Cancer Run.

The event is especially meaningful to Darrick Hall, President and CEO for the Diamondbacks. He was diagnosed and treated for prostrate cancer seven years ago. Most recently, his wife, Amy Hall was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"She is doing very well and she is very positive," said Derrick of his wife Amy. The Halls cheered on walkers and runners and spoke of the importance of early detection.

Proceeds from Saturday's run helps fund early detection programs and cancer treatment options for patients undergoing therapy.

Danielle Green, whose husband died of stomach cancer, said the run is specially meaningful for her as she honors her late husband.

"He lived a lot...and we visited 17 of the 30 major league baseball parks around the country before he passed," said Green.

The event was held Saturday morning throughout the streets of downtown Phoenix surrounding Chase Field.

On your mark, get set, go!



A record 3,688 runners and walkers are participating in this year’s #DbacksRace Against Cancer. pic.twitter.com/7mACy5pkAr — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 31, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.