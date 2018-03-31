Delicious recipes from Original ChopShop's breakfast menu

Original ChopShop just opened their latest location in north Scottsdale at The Promenade!

Original ChopShop is a neighborhood eatery serving up ‘Just Feel Good Food’ from whole ingredients. Their menu of protein bowls, super-fruit bowls, fresh-squeezed juices, protein shakes, chopped salads and sandwiches that are entirely customizable.

Original ChopShop offers a variety of dietary-friendly items, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

The restaurant takes breakfast very seriously and is sharing a few recipes from their Rise & Shines menu, which is available from 7 a.m.-noon during the week and from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on the weekends.

Avocado Toast

Ingredients

Avocados – 1 each

Salt and pepper – to taste

Garlic granulated – to taste

Sliced ciabatta, toasted – 1 each

Eggs, fresh – 1 each

Crushed red pepper – 1 pinch

Tomato – 2 slices

Instructions

1. Toast your favorite sliced bread (we prefer ciabatta because of it’s simple ingredients)

2. While bread is toasting, lightly smash avocado in a bowl and add salt, pepper and granulated garlic to taste

3. Spread smashed avocado evenly over toast

4. In a nonstick pan, cook eggs your way (we prefer the sunny side)

5. Place egg over toast, lightly sprinkle with crushed red pepper

6. Serve with fresh vine ripened tomatoes

Cheat Day Wrap

Ingredients

Tortilla, 12 inch, wheat

Bacon – 2 slices

Tomato, diced – ¼ cup

Ham or turkey, diced – 2.5 oz weight

Egg, fresh – 2 each

Avocado, ¼ each

White cheddar, shredded, ¼ cup

Brown rice – 3 oz. volume

Instructions

1. Cook bacon until preferred crispness and rough chop, set aside

2. Heat a small nonstick skillet, add choice of ham or turkey (also great with turkey sausage) and tomatoes, sauté until warmed

3. Crack eggs over meat and tomatoes and scramble over light heat being careful not to burn or dry out

4. While eggs are cooking, warm a large (12”) tortilla (we prefer whole wheat or gluten-free)

5. Spread cooked brown rice in the middle of tortilla

6. Place eggs over rice

7. Add avocado and white cheddar

8. Roll burrito style and enjoy with your favorite salsa (we prefer homemade)

Acai Bowl

Ingredients

Acai, organic, frozen – 1 cup

Blueberries, frozen – 1 cup

Banana, fresh – ½ each

Apple juice, organic – 2 oz. –v

Topping

Banana, fresh – ½ each

Strawberry, fresh – 1 each

Shaved coconut, dry – 1 tbsp.

Agave – 1 tbsp.

Instructions

1. Blend all ingredients together on high speed until smooth consistency is achieved, acai should be light and airy

2. Pour into serving bowl

3. Top with banana, fresh strawberries, coconut shavings and agave

4. Enjoy breakfast, snack, lunch or dinner!

