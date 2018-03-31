Delicious recipes from Original ChopShop's breakfast menu

Delicious recipes from Original ChopShop's breakfast menuPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
(Source: FAA via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
After over 37 years of service, Arizona DPS Trooper Mark Gilberg retires from the department. Gilberg served as a uniformed officer on Arizona's highways.More >
After over 37 years of service, Arizona DPS Trooper Mark Gilberg retires from the department. Gilberg served as a uniformed officer on Arizona's highways.More >
VIDEO: Orangutan meets 13-year-old yo-yo master at Phoenix Zoo
VIDEO: Orangutan meets 13-year-old yo-yo master at Phoenix Zoo
An orangutan and a 13-year-old yo-yo master become internet sensations after a random encounter at the Phoenix Zoo. [STORY]
VIDEO: Opioid crisis hits Mohave County hard
VIDEO: Opioid crisis hits Mohave County hard
For the past month, Arizona's Family has reported on every angle of the state's opioid crisis. Chief investigative reporter Morgan Loew shows us how drug abuse is devastating one of Arizona's rural counties. A place where prescription pills outnumber people -- and police are doubling as paramedics.More >
VIDEO: Parents say teacher accused of having sex with their son is a 'monster'
VIDEO: Parents say teacher accused of having sex with their son is a 'monster'
The father and stepmother of a boy police said was molested by his 27-year-old teacher in Goodyear believe she should spend the rest of her life behind bars.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix neighbors say dog-napper is on the loose
VIDEO: Phoenix neighbors say dog-napper is on the loose
Dogs are disappearing in a Sunnyslope neighborhood, and some residents say they've caught the alleged dog thief on camera.More >
Dogs are disappearing in a Sunnyslope neighborhood, and some residents say they've caught the alleged dog thief on camera.More >