AAA’s Via Blog: 4 reasons to visit Disney this springPosted: Updated:
AAA’s Via Blog: 4 reasons to visit Disney this spring
Disneyland is in full bloom each spring, but it isn’t the only reason to visit. The AAA Via Blog shares four reasons to visit the Happiest Place on Earth this time of year.More >
Money on the go
"I'm going abroad. Should I take travelers' checks or just use my credit cards?" "Will my ATM card work overseas?" "What about exchanging foreign currency before I go?" Here are some answers!More >
Back to the beach!
Beachgoers have spoken! The 2018 Travelers’ Choice "best beaches in the world" rankings have been announced, and eight of "Top 10 World’s Best Beaches" are just a nonstop or connecting flight away from Phoenix.More >
Rollin' on the river: Your guide to river cruises
Once considered the vacation choice of older travelers, or experienced cruisers, the most popular river lines have done an exceptional job of opening the market wide.More >
Spring break: Go here, not there
Although "spring break" may conjure up visions of partying college students, there are plenty of great destinations where families and couples won't feel out of place.More >
Making the grade: What the new travel advisory system means for you
Pop quiz: Under the previous State Department travel advisory system, a “travel warning” meant the same thing as a “travel alert.”More >
