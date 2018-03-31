AAA’s Via Blog: 4 reasons to visit Disney this spring

Disneyland is in full bloom each spring, but it isn’t the only reason to visit. The AAA Via Blog shares four reasons to visit the Happiest Place on Earth this time of year.

Food and Wine Fest

Disney California Adventure is hosting its Food & Wine Festival through April 12. The event features family foodie seminars, where you’ll discover new recipes and cooking techniques. It also includes celebrity chef demonstrations from Guy Fieri and Robert Irvine. Kids ages 3-11 can participate in hands-on cooking experiences and guests of all ages can sample California-inspired food from over a dozen kiosks throughout the park. If you’re 21 or older, you

can also taste a variety of beers and wines.

Pixar Fest

While Pixar Pier won’t be open until this summer, Pixar Fest will be celebrated at both parks this year beginning April 13. Disney California Adventure will host the Paint the Night parade and show Pixar shorts in Hollywood Land, while Disneyland gets the Pixar Play Parade plus a brand new “Together Forever” fireworks show. For the most elbow room, check out these Pixar parades and shows before Memorial Day.

Dapper Day

Dapper Day draws vintage and vintage-inspired guests on April 22. Guests are transported back into the early days of Disneyland, turning the park into a giant retro fashion photo op. If you need an outfit, shop the expo at Disneyland Hotel on April 21-22 that features music, dancing and plenty of vendors.

Smaller Crowds

Disneyland is always crowded, but if you can visit between mid-April and Memorial Day weekend, you’ll find some of the lowest attendance of the year. Read more about these and other Disney travel tips at viamagazine.com/disney.

