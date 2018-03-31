Authorities arrest previously deported man with felonies

The Border Patrol says it has arrested a previously deported man with multiple felony convictions in the U.S.

The Yuma Station Border Patrol reported Thursday that 50-year-old Jose Arajo-Dominguez was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as he tried to illegally re-enter the United States west of Yuma close to the Arizona-California border by the Morelos Dam. Arajo-Dominguez is a Mexican national.

Agents investigating Arajo-Dominguez's criminal history discovered he had several felony convictions out of Hood River, Oregon, including first-degree rape and first-degree burglary. Additional record checks revealed convictions for vehicle theft and criminal trespassing.

The agency says Arajo-Dominguez was last deported earlier this month from El Paso, Texas. He allegedly told agents he was trying to travel to Colorado, where he hoped to live.

