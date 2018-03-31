Arizona utility: Salt River reservoirs still in good shape

The utility that delivers water to the Phoenix area says this might end up being one of the driest winter runoffs on record, but its reservoir system is still in good shape.

Officials with the Salt River Project say the reservoir system is 60-percent full thanks in part to rain and snowfall captured during the previous winter.

The utility is still planning on normal allocations for its customers.

Salt River Project experts say the severity of the dry weather is unusual.

The utility's latest runoff forecast calls for 121,000 acre-feet, which is less than half the average of the six dry winters prior to the productive 2017 season.

The utility says the period of October 2017 through February 2018 ranks as the fourth-driest in the watershed's recorded history.

