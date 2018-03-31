Jeff Dayton to host Salute Glen Campbell concert in Sedona

A Nashville producer will be hosting a weekend full of music in Sedona.

Jeff Dayton, an award-winning music producer and writer, is putting on two shows at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona.

Dayton grew up in Minnesota and at age nine got his first guitar. He immediately formed his first band, The Emperors, and would play at local clubs and concerts.

He then moved to Arizona where he got his first Nashville song contract and created the Jeff Dayton Band that was one of the Valley’s best from 1984 to 2000.

In 2000, Dayton had a chance encounter with Glen Campbell that led to Dayton to him moving to Nashville and being Campbell’s bandleader and guitarist for 15 years.

While in Nashville, The Jeff Dayton Band scored a #1 record at KNIX and was voted Best of The Decades’ for the 80’s and 90’s.

Dayton is now a songwriter, session guitarist, recording artist, educator and music producer in Nashville who also tours as a bandleader and solo artist. He is returning to Arizona to hold two shows including a Country Dance Nice and a Salute to Glen Campbell.

In a press release from Dayton’s team, they say the “show performs all the hits the way they did with Glen, plus Jeff shares the stories from the road and behind the songs.”

Dayton has won a gold-platinum record award for songs his song recorded by George Strait and produced Buck Owens and Glen Campbell in studio. He has backed many famous artists and toured with some such as Kenny Chesney’s band, Lee Greenwood, Sarah Darling and Tammy Cochran.

His shows will be at Sound Bites Grill located at 101 N State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336.

- Friday, April 6: Jeff is joined by top Valley musicians for a night of country hits: $20 cover charge

- Saturday, April 7: Jeff will be joined by other Campbell alumni for his Salute to Glen Campbell concert: tickets range from $30-$50

