PD: Man terrorizes central Phoenix neighborhood, starting a fire, killing 1 man

A man is now in custody after a terrorizing crime spree through a central Phoenix neighborhood that left one man dead.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix police, officers were called to a residence near Third Avenue and McDowell at about 1:15 a.m. after a man set fire to the front door of a woman's home.

The 24-year-old woman told officers she was confronted by the man earlier as she arrived home from work. Pfohl said the woman continued to walk to her house and went inside.

The woman told police that a short time later, she heard a noise and opened her interior door. The man was on the porch pouring gasoline on the outer security door and porch. Pfohl said the suspect lit the door on fire and the victim immediately shut the interior door.

While the victim was calling her neighbor for help, the suspect broke in through the back door. Pfohl said the neighbor was able to help the victim leave the apartment and the suspect fled.

Pfohl said while officers were investigating this crime, an emergency call of a burglary was dispatched nearby. Officers responded and located the same suspect standing in the front yard of a home with blood on his clothes.

Officers made entry into the home where they found a 36-year-old man lying on the floor with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead on scene. The male victim's wife was found hiding in the bedroom.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters for questioning. Pfohl said he will be booked later for multiple felony charges.

