Pat's Run sells out 3 weeks before race day

For the first time in Pat's Run history, the run has sold out three weeks before race day. 28,000 runners registered for the 14th Annual run which takes place April 21 in downtown Tempe.

The 4.2 Mile race route in Tempe is capped at 28,000 participants due to security and city restrictions.

The family friendly event also has a Kids' Run which is .42 miles in length. Registration is still open for the Kids' Run.

Pat’s Run is the premier fundraising event for the Pat Tillman Foundation, an organization that honors Pat Tillman by providing scholarships for veterans and their spouses.

You can still help the Pat Tillman Foundation by donating and volunteering.

Tillman, who sported jersey #42 when he played for the ASU Sun Devils (leading the team to the 1997 Rose Bowl after an undefeated season), left a pro football career with the Arizona Cardinals to serve our country after 9/11.

“Pat knew his purpose in life,” Dave McGinnis, former Arizona Cardinals head coach, said. “He proudly walked away from a career in football to a greater calling.”

Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

“While the story of Pat’s death may have been the most publicized in the War on Terror, it is Pat’s life, principles and service that are his true legacy,” according to the Pat Tillman Foundation.

Tillman’s family and friends started the 4.2-mile run/walk as a way to honor that legacy.

Since 2005, Pat’s Run, a truly family-friendly event, has grown from 1,000 to 35,000 participants and is now the largest run in the Southwest, winding through the streets of Tempe and ending at the 42-yard line on Frank Kush Field at Sun Devil Stadium.

