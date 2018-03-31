With pet obesity on the rise, here's how to tell if your pet is obesePosted: Updated:
With pet obesity on the rise, here's how to tell if your pet is obese
According to Banfield Pet Hospital’s 2017 State of Pet Health Report, pet obesity is on the rise year-over-year – one in three U.S. pets is overweight.More >
PD: Phoenix man admitted 'smacking' beagle, throwing dog into swimming pool
A Phoenix man is facing an animal cruelty charge after admitting to police that he hit his parents’ beagle and then threw him into a swimming pool. Police arrested Adam Drew Haislip at his Phoenix home Wednesday morning.More >
VIDEO: Baby emus are squee-worthy fluffy cuteness!
Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida is welcoming two new members! Two emu chicks just hatched - one on March 14 and the other a day later. Here’s a look at the newborns!More >
RESCUED! Another cat rescued from power pole in Phoenix
Not again! Another cat found himself stuck on a power pole in Phoenix Wednesday. But it was APS crews to the rescue!More >
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
(Source: FAA via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Arizona DPS Trooper calls it a career after 37 years
After over 37 years of service, Arizona DPS Trooper Mark Gilberg retires from the department. Gilberg served as a uniformed officer on Arizona's highways.More >
VIDEO: Orangutan meets 13-year-old yo-yo master at Phoenix Zoo
An orangutan and a 13-year-old yo-yo master become internet sensations after a random encounter at the Phoenix Zoo. [STORY]
VIDEO: Parents say teacher accused of having sex with their son is a 'monster'
The father and stepmother of a boy police said was molested by his 27-year-old teacher in Goodyear believe she should spend the rest of her life behind bars.More >
VIDEO: Opioid crisis hits Mohave County hard
For the past month, Arizona's Family has reported on every angle of the state's opioid crisis. Chief investigative reporter Morgan Loew shows us how drug abuse is devastating one of Arizona's rural counties. A place where prescription pills outnumber people -- and police are doubling as paramedics.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
