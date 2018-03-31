Phoenix PD: 1 man hospitalized after crash with city bus

One man was hospitalized after he crashed into a Phoenix city bus Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near 12th Street and Campbell Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a single passenger car had collided with a city bus.

Officers learned that the 26-year-old male driver of the car was traveling southbound on 12th Street when, for reasons unknown, he crossed the center line and collided with the bus.

The man had to be extricated from his vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

One passenger on the bus was also taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Pfohl said it is unknown at this time if the driver of the car was impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

