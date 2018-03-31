Hottest temps of the year so far expected Easter weekend

The warmest temperatures so far for 2018 move into Arizona Easter weekend as high pressure builds into the region.

The first 90-degree day is in the cards for Metro Phoenix Saturday, with other communities around the state running about ten degrees warmer than average for this time of year. The average first 90-degree day in Phoenix happens around March 31, so this is actually pretty normal.

Afternoons around the Valley will remain in the low 90s for Easter Sunday, before a weak disturbance tracks north of the state Monday. This will slightly drop daytime highs Monday and Tuesday to the upper 80s, before the 90s return to the picture on Wednesday and continue for the remainder of the week.

Breezes will occasionally kick up each afternoon this weekend and next week, especially in northern Arizona. A blanket of high clouds will persist Saturday and Sunday, but no rain is expected. Mostly sunny skies return next Monday.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 92 both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Monday and Tuesday will include highs around 88 and 87 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise to the low and mid 90s Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The seasonal average high in Phoenix for this date is 81 degrees.

