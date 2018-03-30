Additional family members of woman killed by self-driving Uber have hired a lawyer

Uber's legal troubles might be an even longer road. More relatives of the woman killed by one of the company's self-driving SUVs have found legal representation.

Patrick McGroder of Gallagher and Kennedy says his firm is now representing the father, mother, and son of Elaine Herzberg.

The 49-year-old woman was hit while jaywalking with her bike across Mill Avenue near Curry Road in Tempe about two weeks ago.

This news comes just one day after the woman's daughter and her lawyer, Bellah Perez, PLLC, reached an agreement with Uber.

That matter was settled out of court, so what they decided on may never be known.

McGroder says this new claim is totally independent of the other.

In both instances, attorneys are keeping their clients' names private.

