Additional family members of woman killed by self-driving Uber have hired a lawyer

Additional family members of woman killed by self-driving Uber have hired a lawyerPosted: Updated:
'Brittany Zamora is a monster.' Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >
Homeowner shot, killed convicted felon during home invasion: cops
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
Netflix hiring someone to binge-watch TV shows, movies
If your dream job includes binge-watching Netflix all day, then you might want to check out this new position.More >
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
Police: Man kidnapped, sexually abused 10-year-old girl he met online
Authorities say a Florida man kidnapped a 10-year-old girl he met online and took her to a motel where he sexually abused her.More >
American Airlines plane returned to Sky Harbor after flight attendants fell ill
Phoenix firefighters responded to an incident at Sky Harbor Airport for an American Airlines plane that returned to Phoenix after two flight attendants on board began complaining of nausea and dizziness.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
Cops: Man killed teen couple, dumped bodies in abandoned mine shaft
Police say a Utah man tied up two teenagers, stabbed them to death and dumped their bodies in an abandoned Utah mine shaft.More >
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Phoenix
A man is dead after he crossed the median and collided head-on with another vehicle, according to authorities.More >
About 30 dogs believed dead after Michigan kennel fire
Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early-morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.More >
Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >
Lauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.
Click to learn more about Lauren.
She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.
AZ wildfires have burned more than twice as many acres compared to last year
More than twice as many acres have burned in Arizona this year compared to this same time last year.More >
3 On Your Side
Annoying 'pop-up' ads continue
Ever been surfing online using your mobile phone and then -- “whammo” -- you’re interrupted by a pop-up ad? Experts tell us clicking on some might actually be risky.More >
A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018
Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term “once in a blue moon.”More >
VIDEO: Concept cars wow at New York International Auto Show
The New York International Auto Show is this weekend. Automakers are showing off their latest vehicles and some futuristic concepts we could one day see on the streets.More >
Self-driving Uber hits, kills pedestrian in TempeMore>>
Additional family members of woman killed by self-driving Uber have hired a lawyer
Uber's legal troubles might be an even longer road. More relatives of the woman killed by one of the company's self-driving SUVs have found legal representation.More >
Arizona governor still backs self-driving cars
He reiterated his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer.More >
Emails show few questions about public safety from AZ governor to Uber
Emails obtained by CBS 5 Investigates show lots of coordination between Uber and Governor Doug Ducey’s office but what is missing is almost any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe.More >
Emails show Arizona governor's tight connection with Uber
The email exchanges fill in the gaps between what Ducey was saying publicly since taking office in early 2015 and what was happening behind the scenes as his administration helped Uber set up shop in the stateMore >
Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving cars
A state committee in charge of overseeing self-driving cars, the Self Driving Oversight Committee, has only met once in 2016, records show.More >
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has suspended Uber's self-driving vehicle testing privileges in the wake of a pedestrian fatality in Tempe last week.