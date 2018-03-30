Dirty Dining March 30: Cubs spring training facility in Mesa hit with 4 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Haiku Tokyo

2224 E. Williams Field Rd

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Toxic substances stored with food

Lahori’s Dhaba

912 N. Alma School Rd

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

No date marks on meats and vegetables

Live German roaches crawling around kitchen

Chicago Cubs Spring Training Complex

2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling hot dog buns without washing hands

Workers not washing hands properly

Mejong Plaza Grocery Store

66 S Dobson Rd

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Food debris on walls throughout establishment

Trash bags used to store raw beef

AA Ozzy Bakery

66 S. Dobson Rd

Mesa

5 Violations

Among the violations:

Pastry filling under hand wash sink

Eggs above milk

Dean's List - perfect health inspection scores

Casey at the Bat

3947 E. Union Hills Drive

Phoenix

85024

Pete’s Fish & Chips

1111 E. Buckeye Road

Phoenix

85034

Stephanie’s Babes West

13724 W. Glendale Ave

Glendale

85307

Roman’s Oasis

16825 W. Yuma Road

Goodyear

85358

Saigon Pho & Seafood

1381 N. Alma School Road

Chandler

85224

Steve’s Restaurant

8655 E. Via De Ventura

Scottsdale

85258

