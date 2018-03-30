Dirty Dining March 30: Cubs spring training facility in Mesa hit with 4 health code violations

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Haiku Tokyo
2224 E. Williams Field Rd
Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:
No paper towels at hand wash sink
Toxic substances stored with food

Lahori’s Dhaba
912 N. Alma School Rd
Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:
No date marks on meats and vegetables
Live German roaches crawling around kitchen

Chicago Cubs Spring Training Complex
2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:
Employee handling hot dog buns without washing hands
Workers not washing hands properly

Mejong Plaza Grocery Store
66 S Dobson Rd
Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:
Food debris on walls throughout establishment
Trash bags used to store raw beef

AA Ozzy Bakery
66 S. Dobson Rd
Mesa

5 Violations

Among the violations:
Pastry filling under hand wash sink
Eggs above milk

Dean's List - perfect health inspection scores

Casey at the Bat
3947 E. Union Hills Drive
Phoenix
85024

Pete’s Fish & Chips
1111 E. Buckeye Road
Phoenix
85034

Stephanie’s Babes West
13724 W. Glendale Ave
Glendale
85307

Roman’s Oasis
16825 W. Yuma Road
Goodyear
85358

Saigon Pho & Seafood
1381 N. Alma School Road
Chandler
85224

Steve’s Restaurant
8655 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale
85258

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >